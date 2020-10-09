ONLINE: Beyond the Ingenue: Trailblazers

press release: Visit mtmadison.com/trailblazers to access! Madison Public Libraries and the Beyond the Page Foundation are hosting a free preview of Beyond the Ingenue: Trailblazers this Friday! Hear four songs from the show highlighting teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, colonialism-fighting Princess Ka'iulani of Hawaii, nursing and women's rights pioneer Lavinia Dock, and famed aviator Amelia Earhart. The preview will be streamed on YouTube, with a Q&A session afterwards. Filmed performance screens November 20 at 7:00 p.m. Pay what you can. Check our website closer to the date for the link!

After an audience-loved curated revue in 2018, Beyond the Ingenue is back. In this rendition, Wisconsin-based composers have worked with local performers to create musical theater pieces about the womxn* who inspire them, From actors to advocates, writers to philanthropists, rulebreakers to game-changers, this concert takes you into the lives of eleven extraordinary people who challenged the rules, defied the odds, and made history. Their stories are out there. It's time for musicals to start telling them. Did you know? From 2010-2020, the percentage of roles for women in musicals at regional theaters hovered around 40%. Of the women hired, only an average of 2-3% were womxn of color. Less than 1% were trans womxn. *We use the modern term "womxn" in place of "woman" and "women" in order to be as inclusive as possible to persons across the gender binary. The term also rejects the concept of womxn as the extension of men.