ONLINE: Beyond the Ingenue: Trailblazers

press release: After an audience-loved curated revue in 2018, Beyond the Ingenue is back. In this rendition, Wisconsin-based composers have worked with local performers to create musical theatre pieces about the womxn who inspire them, From actors to advocates, writers to philanthropists, rulebreakers to game-changers, this concert takes you into the lives of ten extraordinary people who challenged the rules, defied the odds, and made history. With Beyond the Ingenue: Trailblazers, we prove once again that, on stage, womxn deserve better stories.

This is a professionally filmed, pre-recorded concert that includes the songs and information about each of the women being portrayed. The premiere screening is November 20 at 7:00 p.m., at http://www.mtmadison.com/ trailblazers. The film will remain available after the screening date.

The songs, subjects, writers, and performers:

"Homework," performed by Gracie Halverson as climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Written by Erica Berman and Mark Wurzelbacher

"Here to Stay," performed by Stephanie Drahozal as Lisa Ben, the first publisher of a magazine for the LGBT community. Written by Erin McConnell and Evan Lange

"Sights Set," performed by Bryanna Plaisir as author, advocate, attorney, and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Written by Kathleen Leone.

"The Young Are At the Gates" performed by Kelsey Anne Johnson as Lavinia Dock, nursing pioneer, equal rights activist, and suffragette. Written by Jennifer Hedstrom and Kelsey Anne Johnson.

"Just Like Jayne," performed by Amy L. Welk in tribute to Tony-winning actress Jayne Houdyshell. Written by Amy L. Welk and Patrick Beckman

"Fly High," performed by Elayne Juten as Amelia Earhart, the first female pilot to fly solo over the Atlantic Ocean. Written by Allison Keller and Lili Pierce.

"Masquerade," performed by Krystal Lonsdale as Kristen Bell, artist, humanist, and mental health advocate. Written by Abbey Rae Monreal.

"Hold On Hawai'i," performed by Kailea Saplan as Princess Ka'iulani of Hawai'i, the last monarch of the Hawaiian Kingdom who fought fiercely against its colonization. Written by Meghan Rose and Kailea Saplan.

"Something More," performed by Shaniqua "Nikko" Murphy as award-winning actress and activist Viola Davis. Written by Shaniqua "Nikko" Murphy and Autumn Maria Reed.

"When There Are Nine," performed by Ann Imig as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, attorney, Supreme Court justice, and fervent fighter for gender equality. Written by Jennifer Hedstrom

"Tomorrow Will Be Different," performed by Siobhan Jackson as Sarah McBride, politician and activist, soon to (hopefully!) be the first openly trans woman elected to State Senate.

This project is made possible by the Madison Arts Commission with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board, and the Beyond the Page Foundation.