Beyond the Page: Hephaestus

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Hephaestus, a brand new musical from Madison native Nathan Fosbinder.

This program will feature scenes and songs from the production interspersed with analysis and background from professors William Aylward and William Brockliss, experts in Greek mythology from UW-Madison's Department of Classical and Near Eastern Studies.

Middleton Public Library, July 25, 6:30 pm

Central Library, July 29, 6:30 pm

Verona Public Library, July 30, 6:30 pm

Black Earth Public Library, August 2, 6:30 pm

"Hephaestus brings to life the underdog of Greek myths: Lame-legged, seemingly useless Hephaestus, who pines for the love of Aphrodite and endures the scorn of his family. Wit and humor combined with soaring contemporary melodies bring the often one dimensional Greek Gods to palpable life in this, a true MTM and Wisconsin original." For more information, visit Music Theatre of Madison.