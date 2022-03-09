ONLINE: Beyond the Picturesque: Re-Envisioning Human-Land Relationships using Photography

media release: Let's celebrate Leopold Week together! We invite you to Explore Your Sense of Place this Leopold Week with a speaker series designed to connect us with the natural landscape through food, history, writing, photography, recreation, and land care -- the same tenants the Leopolds used to connect to their Shack and farm.

Register today to join thousands of individuals across the globe in a week of virtual programming that will leave you reflective of your own relationship with nature, inspired to learn more, and connected to others that care for natural and human communities alike.

On March 9: Have popular images of mountains and waterfalls, like those found in nature calendars, diluted our appreciation for our local nature spaces? Is there a way to nurture and deepen our appreciation for everyday ecologies through deep observation and communion with the land? Well-versed in Leopold and the convergence of artistic and scientific practices, Dr. Edgar Cardenas (author of Between Two Pines) shares and discusses his own photographic work exploring the subtleties of human-land relationships and Leopold Fellow Jackson Newman shares how Cardenas’s work has inspired his own photography on the Leopold Memorial Reserve.