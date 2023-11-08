RSVP for Beyond the Trenches: Wisconsin Stories from World War I

media release: RSVP will celebrate Veterans Day with a special Zoom and In Person Event at 1 pm on Friday, November 10, 2023, at The Valor on Washington, 1322 E. Washington Ave. Our guest speaker will be Kevin Hampton of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum who will discuss "Beyond the Trenches: Wisconsin Stories from World War I."

The event can be attended both in person or by Zoom. To register, email Jack Guzman at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by November 8. We look forward to your participation on November 10!