Beyond the Written Word:
Garden Wall Bookshop (formerly Kismet), Verona 101 N. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Join us for a monthly gathering where we explore the teachings, stories, and spirit of Zen through thoughtful reading and open conversation. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or simply curious about Zen, all are welcome! Each month, we will read a different title, from classic texts to contemporary insights, and then meet to share reflections in a friendly, relaxed setting.
For February, we will be discussing The Platform Sutra.