The Meaning of Bhumisparsha; How Buddhism and Environmental Justice Converge

press release: In-person and virtual event with Lama Rod Owens, author of Love and Rage: the Path of Liberation Through Anger, and Repa Justin von Bujdoss, two Buddhist teachers who are redefining American Buddhism. The talk will be introduced by Dr. Richard Davidson, Director of the Center for Healthy Minds and moderated by Dekila Chungyalpa, Director of the Loka Initiative. This program will explore how environmental justice and Buddhism are interconnected and how embracing that union can lead to us to heal and transform ourselves and our communities. To register for the virtual event, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSdeDw3r1dM8KkoLqyV8Pbqx K0yciSSABj_3PEYLmckK6qPV3w/ viewform