media release: On Saturday, May 31, 2025, Umu Igbo Unite Wisconsin will host its inaugural Biafra Remembrance Day at The Black Business Hub in Madison, Wisconsin. This solemn and powerful event is dedicated to honoring the lives lost and the resilience of those affected by the Biafran/Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970), during which over three million Biafrans—predominantly Igbos—perished.

Biafra Remembrance Day is an annual observance recognized globally on May 30. UIU Wisconsin’s event aims to educate, reflect, and foster intergenerational dialogue on this critical moment in Nigerian and Igbo history. Through storytelling, community reflection, and a candlelight tribute, this gathering will offer a meaningful space for young Igbos and allies to engage with the past and build a united future.

“As a newly formed chapter, we believe it is our duty to uplift and preserve our heritage,” said Devine Nzegwu, president of UIU Wisconsin. “This remembrance is not only about honoring the fallen but also about awakening a deeper understanding and pride in our collective identity.”

The event is free and open to the public, with special guests, video presentations, and cultural reflections planned. Remembrance T-shirts for purchase and candles will be provided at the event.

Linktree | Instagram