media release: Madison Bikes, the Wisconsin Bike Fed, and Machinery Row will be co-hosting this event, and Alder Bill Tishler, of the District 11 Book Club, will be moderating.

We’ll be reading Killed by a Traffic Engineer by Wes Marshall, which just came out last year. While the book delves into quite serious and technical topics, it is extremely engaging and infused with a good dose of humor. It’s also divided into very short and digestible chapters, which I personally appreciated.

Attendees are encouraged to read as much of the book as possible before our first meeting, but we understand that you all have busy lives. There will still be plenty of opportunities to participate if you haven’t finished the book yet. We encourage you to attend as many sessions as your schedule allows. Each meeting will approach the conversation in a new way.

Sunday, January 26: 4-6pm @ Machinery Row Bicycles

We will discuss the book and our reactions to it while identifying both problematic and well-designed infrastructure in our city.

Sunday, February 2: 4-6pm @ Machinery Row Bicycles or Via Zoom

We will discuss the pieces of infrastructure that we identified in the first meeting with engineers to explore the specific street design choices that impact the safety and comfort of people outside vehicles.

Sunday, February 9: 4-6pm @ Machinery Row Bicycles

We will plan advocacy efforts around infrastructure improvements that you want to see. We’ll be drafting proposals and emailing elected officials! Bring your hopes and dreams! (and a laptop or notebook)

If you'd like to stay up to date, contact lauren@machineryrowbicycles. com to be added to the Bicycle Book Club email list.