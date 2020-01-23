press release: The City of Madison will be presenting a Bicycle Friendly Driver class on Thursday, January 23, 2020. There will be two sessions on that day; 9:00-10:30 AM, and 5:30-7:00 PM in the Madison Municipal Building room 204. Participants can attend either session. This class is geared toward anyone who drives on roads where there may also be bicyclists.

This training was created by the City of Fort Collins and aims to educate motorized vehicle drivers about how and why bicyclists travel the roadways in the ways they do with the objective of developing a shared understanding for all users on how to interact safely.

Topics include:

Sharing the Road, New Infrastructure designs, Common Crashes, Taking or “Controlling” the Lane, What is Legal or Not, What We Teach Cyclists, and Other Topics if time allows.

There will be a short exam to assess and reinforce what we have learned during the class.

The class will last approximately 1.5 hours. Space is limited, please contact John Rider jrider@cityofmadison.com or (608) 266-4474 to reserve your space in either class session.