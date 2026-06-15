media release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison will host the 29th Biennial Conference on Chemical Education, or BCCE, July 26-30, 2026, bringing the largest gathering of chemistry educators in the world to campus for the first time in 50 years.

Sponsored by the Division of Chemical Education of the American Chemical Society, BCCE 2026 will welcome chemistry educators, researchers, graduate students, K–12 teachers, industry partners, and educational leaders from across the globe to UW-Madison’s lakeside campus for five days of symposia, workshops, poster sessions, exhibits, and conversations focused on teaching, learning, and research in chemistry education.

“UW-Madison has long played a leadership role in education research, including chemical education,” says Interim Chancellor Eric M. Wilcots. “This conference gives us another ideal opportunity to bring our scholarship to others to strengthen communities and change lives, staying true to the Wisconsin Idea.”

The conference theme, “Reflecting Back, Marching Forward,” carries special resonance in Madison, where BCCE returns to UW–Madison after five decades.

“The 4th BCCE, which was hosted by UW-Madison in 1976, was foundational and transformative in offering innovative programming connecting basic research in chemistry and education pedagogy with faculty and teachers at all educational levels,” says Emeritus Professor of Chemistry and William T. Evjue Distinguished Chair for the Wisconsin Idea Bassam Shakhashiri, who served as chair of the 1976 BCCE. “Fifty years later, the 29th BCCE shines a bright light on UW-Madison’s commitment to advancing knowledge and to serving society. Long live the Wisconsin Idea.”

BCCE 2026 extends a Madison tradition of connecting chemistry, education, and public service. The conference brings that history into conversation with a new generation of educators working to make chemistry more meaningful, accessible, and responsive to the needs of students and society.

“Hosting BCCE again after 50 years is both an honor and a responsibility,” says Sam Pazicni, assistant professor of chemistry and general chair of BCCE 2026. “Madison has played an important role in the history of chemistry education, and this conference allows us to celebrate that legacy while bringing educators together to imagine what chemistry teaching and learning can become next.”

A central feature of the conference will be three honorary symposia recognizing UW-Madison faculty whose work has shaped chemistry education nationally and internationally: Bassam Shakhashiri, Cathy Middlecamp, and John Moore. Each symposium will be held at the Wisconsin Historical Society and will be open to the campus community and the public.

Together, the symposia will highlight a distinctly Madison story: chemistry education as a public good. Shakhashiri’s career has brought chemistry to broad public audiences through demonstrations, outreach, and advocacy for science literacy. Middlecamp’s work has helped generations of students connect chemistry to sustainability, justice, and everyday life. Moore’s scholarship and leadership have shaped chemical education research, curriculum development, and national conversations about how chemistry is taught, especially with respect to advancing technologies.

“These honorary symposia are not only celebrations of extraordinary individuals,” Pazicni says. “They are a way of telling the story of how UW-Madison has contributed to chemistry education: through public engagement, research, curriculum development, and a deep commitment to connecting science with society.”

In addition to traditional presentations and workshops, BCCE 2026 will include opportunities for global remote engagement, livestreamed and recorded programming, and virtual presentations designed to broaden access to the conference.

Participants will engage with six conference contexts throughout the week: Building and Maintaining Communities of Practice; Centering Authentic Phenomena and Practices; Educating for a Sustainable Future; Engaging in Scholarly Teaching; Fixing Systems—Not People; and Integrating Technology Effectively.

“BCCE is a place where chemistry educators learn from one another,” Pazicni says. “It is also a place where the field takes stock of where it has been and where it is going. That makes Madison, with its history, its public mission, and its commitment to teaching and learning, a fitting place for this gathering.”

More information about BCCE 2026 is available at https://bcce.divched.org/2026.