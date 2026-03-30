Big 10/SEC Challenge Week

media release: The Wisconsin volleyball team will be a host site for the inaugural 2026 Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week, announced by the Big Ten Monday morning. All 18 Big Ten schools and all 16 SEC institutions will match up the week of September 1, 2026. Wisconsin will host Minnesota, Florida, and Auburn.

The UW Field House will play host to two SEC teams in Florida and Auburn, and fellow Big Ten foe Minnesota, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. The Badgers will kick off their portion of the Big Ten/SEC Challenge against Florida on Sept. 2, and follow-up with the Auburn Tigers the following day on September 3.

Fans can catch two additional matches at the Field House on Tuesday, Sept. 1 with Minnesota and Florida, and the other match between Minnesota and Auburn the next day.

Linear coverage will be available across the Big Ten Network and B1G+ throughout the week.