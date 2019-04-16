Big

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Big (1988). Starring Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins and Robert Loggia. More than anything else, 13-year old Josh wants to be “big.” That’s the wish he makes at an amusement pier fortunetelling machine. The next morning, he wakes up-only to discover that he’s grown to manhood overnight! Comedy, Drama, Family. Rated PG. 104 minutes

608-266-6581
608-266-6581
