Big Al Dorn & the Blues Howlers

media release: Get ready for a night of live music and dancing with "Blues in the Barn" at Four Winds Farm! Our cozy barn loft will be set with a dance floor and plenty of seating for a fantastic night of live music. Enjoy the soulful sounds of Cool Front as they bring the energy, setting the perfect tone for an evening of dancing and fun. Whether you're here to hit the dance floor or relax and enjoy the music, it will be a great night at the farm! Tickets: $12/person. We highly recommend purchasing in advance, as these events often sell out. If tickets remain, a limited number will be available at the door.

Doors will open at 5:45pm. Parking is free but limited, please plan to carpool if possible.

“Big” Al Dorn brings an original, authentic raw blues sound with a nod towards West-Coast Swing and Mississippi Hill Country Blues to go along with it. Smokin’ Hot Grooves coupled together with powerful harmonica and stinging guitar. He plays original tunes and classic covers by John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, RL Burnside, The Chicago and West-Coast Harp Legends. This hard working, rising young star is a force to be reckoned with and a definite “Must See”!!

Born and raised on the Eastside of Milwaukee, Al began his career busking on street corners for pocket change until a chance encounter with local Blues Artist Reverend Raven catapulted him into local stardom. Through the Reverend, this astonishing young star has toured with and opened for some of the biggest names in the Midwest such as Lil' Ed Williams, Charlie Love,

Tutored by Legendary Harmonica Players Jim Liban and Madison Slim, "Big" Al is considered one of the best Harmonica Players in Wisconsin. He recently won a WAMI Award Harmonica Player Of The Year.

When not performing with his own band, you can see Al with Chicago and Wisconsin Blues Hall Of Famer Paul Filipowicz, Delmark Recording Artist Dave Weld, Wolf Recording Artist Brenda Taylor and a host of others.

"Big" Al Dorn is a true professional, honoring his influences and keeping the legacies alive, all while remaining original in his approach to the music.