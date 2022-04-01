media release: "Big" Al Dorn brings an original, authentic raw blues sound with a nice sprinkle of West-Coast Swing and Mississippi Hill Country Blues to go along with it. Smokin Hot Grooves coupled together with powerful, savage harmonica and stinging guitar, he plays original tunes with nods to blues legends John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, RL Burnside, Little Walter & The Chicago Harp Legends. This hard working, young rising star is an absolute force to be reckoned with and a definite Must See!!

Born and raised on the east side of Milwaukee, Big Al began his career playing on the street corners for what little money he could make until a chance encounter with local Blues Artist Reverend Raven catapulted him into local stardom. Through the Reverend, this astonishing young star has toured with and opened for some of the biggest names in the Midwest.

Influenced and taught by Legendary Harmonica Players Jim Liban and Madison Slim, "Big" Al is considered one of the best Harmonica Players in Wisconsin

When not performing with his own band, you can see "Big" Al with Chicago Blues Hall Of Famer Paul Filipowicz.

"Big" Al Dorn is a true professional, honoring his influences and keeping the legacies alive, all while doing it in a completely original way

"One of Wisconsin's Premier harmonica and guitar players" - Robert Jr. Whitall- Big City Rhythm & Blues Magazine.

"Big" Al has developed an extremely powerful, full-bore harmonica sound very reminiscent of "Big" Walter Horton and James Cotton" - Chris Kalmbach - The Madison Times.

"We need more young players playing the REAL DEAL traditional Blues like he does" - Jim Liban.