press release: The Solstice Jazz Band under the direction of Tony Cavagnetto will play at Park Hall, 307 Polk Street in Sauk City from 7 - 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7. Come at 6 p.m. for swing dance lessons!

The band, comprising fifteen-plus musicians and singers, will perform a variety of big band dance music that includes swing, Latin, rock, blues, classic jazz standards and current jazz hits.

Charge is $5 per person at the door, cash or check.

The dance is sponsored by the Free Congregation of Sauk County. Our building is on the National Historic Register.