Big Band Dance

Park Hall, Sauk City 307 Polk St. , Sauk City, Wisconsin 53583

press release: The Solstice Jazz Band under the direction of Tony Cavagnetto will play at Park Hall, 307 Polk Street in Sauk City from 7 - 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7. Come at 6 p.m. for swing dance lessons!

The band, comprising fifteen-plus musicians and singers, will perform a variety of big band dance music that includes swing, Latin, rock, blues, classic jazz standards and current jazz hits. 

Charge is $5 per person at the door, cash or check. 

The dance is sponsored by the Free Congregation of Sauk County. Our building is on the National Historic Register.

608-317-7913
