press release: Saturday, December 1 7:30-10:30 p.m.: The Annual Holiday Big Band Dance features performances by the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Ensembles and Jazz Combo, the Cardinal Heights Jazz Ensembles, and the Sun Prairie Alumni Jazz Ensemble. The Angell Park offers a great dance floor, so put your dancing shoes on and get

ready to swing!

Food and beverage will be available for purchase and the dance is open to the public.

Ticket prices: $10 adult, $5 student & senior, kids 5 and under free with a paying adult.

Angell Park Pavilion

315 Park St.

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Please contact Steve Sveum at (608) 834-6780 or SJSVEUM@sunprairieschools.org for more

information.