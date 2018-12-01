Big Band Dance
Angell Park, Sun Prairie 315 Park St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Saturday, December 1 7:30-10:30 p.m.: The Annual Holiday Big Band Dance features performances by the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Ensembles and Jazz Combo, the Cardinal Heights Jazz Ensembles, and the Sun Prairie Alumni Jazz Ensemble. The Angell Park offers a great dance floor, so put your dancing shoes on and get
ready to swing!
Food and beverage will be available for purchase and the dance is open to the public.
Ticket prices: $10 adult, $5 student & senior, kids 5 and under free with a paying adult.
Angell Park Pavilion
315 Park St.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Please contact Steve Sveum at (608) 834-6780 or SJSVEUM@sunprairieschools.org for more
information.