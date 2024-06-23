Big Bang Burlesque

Buy Tickets

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Big Bang Burlesque is a fun and flirty fundraiser show that showcases just a few of Madison's burlesque performers. These local stars will be splitting all proceeds from ticket sales, tips and cash donations between The Maze Odyssey & The Trevor Project.

Each of our stars will be participating in the Maze Odyssey Competition this August, where they will be working with a Burlesque Legend to create and compete with a brand new act. As part of the efforts to support this amazing opportunity for our community, half of the show's profits will be donated to the Maze Odyssey Legends.

(https://www.themazeodyssey.com)

The remaining half of proceeds will go directly to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people. (https://www.thetrevorproject.org)

Come join us in celebrating our local stars & support these amazing organizations!

Performances By: Nautica De La Luster, Plezher, Holly Garland, Enya Dreams, Belle Folle, Anita Spanx, Stellya Heart

Info

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Big Bang Burlesque - 2024-06-23 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Big Bang Burlesque - 2024-06-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Big Bang Burlesque - 2024-06-23 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Big Bang Burlesque - 2024-06-23 13:00:00 ical