media release: Big Bang Burlesque is a fun and flirty fundraiser show that showcases just a few of Madison's burlesque performers. These local stars will be splitting all proceeds from ticket sales, tips and cash donations between The Maze Odyssey & The Trevor Project.

Each of our stars will be participating in the Maze Odyssey Competition this August, where they will be working with a Burlesque Legend to create and compete with a brand new act. As part of the efforts to support this amazing opportunity for our community, half of the show's profits will be donated to the Maze Odyssey Legends.

(https://www.themazeodyssey.com)

The remaining half of proceeds will go directly to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people. (https://www.thetrevorproject.org)

Come join us in celebrating our local stars & support these amazing organizations!

Performances By: Nautica De La Luster, Plezher, Holly Garland, Enya Dreams, Belle Folle, Anita Spanx, Stellya Heart