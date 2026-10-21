Big Beers, Bangin' Books
Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us for another thrilling Big Beers, Bangin’ Books, as this month we tackle Vampires!
“Big Beers, Bangin’ Books” is the brain child of Erika Jones & her good friend Amy. This book club is open to anyone and everyone who loves to read romance books. Each month our book lovers group decides on a romantic trope to focus on. Then everyone chooses a book or series that features the chosen trope & we meet up at Giant Jones to share our books and love for romance.
October’s trope is Vampires, in which love is a bloody adventure.
We’re meeting a week early (10/22); tasting room is open at 3pm and our group discussion starts at 7pm.
Here are some suggested readings for October’s discussion:
- Bride by Ali Hazelwood
- Die for Me by Shirlene Obuobi
- A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
- From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- The Girl Who Bit Me by Valerie Hunter
- Heart of Stone by Johannes T. Evans
- A Hunger Like No Other by Kresley Cole
- Reborn Yesterday by Tessa Bailey
- The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent