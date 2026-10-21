media release: Join us for another thrilling Big Beers, Bangin’ Books, as this month we tackle Vampires!

“Big Beers, Bangin’ Books” is the brain child of Erika Jones & her good friend Amy. This book club is open to anyone and everyone who loves to read romance books. Each month our book lovers group decides on a romantic trope to focus on. Then everyone chooses a book or series that features the chosen trope & we meet up at Giant Jones to share our books and love for romance.

October’s trope is Vampires, in which love is a bloody adventure.

We’re meeting a week early (10/22); tasting room is open at 3pm and our group discussion starts at 7pm.

Here are some suggested readings for October’s discussion: