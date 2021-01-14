ONLINE: Big Benefits from Journaling in a Pandemic

media release: Join Belleville Library’s Special Program, “Big Benefits from Journaling in a Pandemic,” January 14, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Judith Joy, Author and Journaling Coach.

“Journaling, for even five minutes, can boost happiness and create more focus in your life,” says Judith Joy. “It’s an important way to lift your spirits during turbulent times.”

To Join the Zoom meeting, click on the link below and follow the screen prompts: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82762905898?pwd=bE5lbFE3Tk1nMDR6aXFIS0JOQy9tQT09

Meeting ID: 827 6290 5898

Passcode: 023413

The ups and downs from living with a pandemic have seeped into every corner of our lives. So, are you just coping instead of thriving? Have you thought about journaling your thoughts? Research suggests journaling has immense benefits. What’s more, you can reap these benefits even when you journal fast.

“Journaling is a mirror, a way to express yourself in the moment,” says Judith Joy, author of

Dear Future Love –Bring Your Book Boyfriend to Life (yeswithjoy.com) which describes her journey to find love through journaling.

Research has found that writing down your thoughts when the world around you is in a state of flux, can reduce depression and anxiety, build resilience and boost happiness.

Journal Your Way to a Better Future

In her new book, Joy describes how she wrote letters in her journal to her future soulmate as if he already existed. Eventually, she put the journal away, and a year later, when she had met her once imaginary partner, now her husband, she found the journal. “The person I met and married was the same person I had described in my journal,” she says.

“You can change the trajectory of what you expect and get in life by creating a map of your thoughts through journaling,” she says. “Journaling gives you a place to put your feelings, to examine your choices and see what is possible. It keeps you focused on what you want, which lowers stress –that’s especially important during times of uncertainty.”

Lifestyle Boosters

If you’re feeling impatient, angry or sad do something new to help change those vibes. Joy says, “Focus on what you’re grateful for. It could be any gesture, big or small, that makes you feel extra special. The idea is when you concentrate on the good things in your life, you may be surprised how many good things come your way. That’s what a journal is for –write it down, then feel the positive momentum come to you.”

Start journaling as often as you can –once a day is ideal. It can help you cope with a wide expanse of emotions. That’s especially important when your life is filled with uncertainties. Harvard researchers have found that people learn best when they have time to synthesize, abstract, and articulate the key lessons taught by experience. That’s why journaling is a good tool for achieving what you want in life. It helps you focus on creativity, beauty, and those important connections in your life.

Tips for Easy, Fast Journaling You don't need a lot of time to reap the benefits of journaling. Joy explains, “All you need is a few focused minutes. Just a short period of time each day can help you see things in a new way.”

Journals can be online, audio or a physical journal with pen and paper. Wonder which method is the most effective? Any journal you use is worthwhile, but there is scientific evidence that a physical pen and paper model is the best. One reason is that doodling or drawings as you jot down your thoughts on paper might be significantly helpful in capturing your thoughts and ideas.

How to Start

1. Date and write down happy thoughts. At the end of the day write down the happiest moment of the day. Date it so you have a stream of good vibes to reflect on months and years from now.

2. Start a ‘connections’ list. Write down a name of someone you’d like to have stronger connections with. It could be a family member, friend or someone you don’t know well.

3. Write a single sentence –focus it on you. Write that sentence about a time during the day before or a recent experience when you were at your best. What made you shine during this time?

4. Capture the moment –with one line a day. It doesn’t matter how many words are in that line. Just make a commitment to sum up your day (and thoughts) with one line of text. Over time, you may see an interesting pattern emerge that will tell an enlightening story.