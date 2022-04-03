The Big Big Comedy Show

× Expand Bryce Peterson Steve Horton

media release: What’s so BIG BIG BIG about it? The PERFORMERS!

This show brings together winners from Madison’s Funniest Comic Contest, the Midwest’s most popular headliners, and the hottest rising talent for a night of stand-up and improv you’re not going to want to miss. With all different forms of comedic styles, there will be something for everyone, and no one is going to leave without a new favorite. Come on out for a BIG night that you are going to love!

This month’s red hot performers are:

RORY RUSCH (Chicago, winner of Madison’s Funniest Comic 2019)

CHARLIE KOJIS (Madison, winner of Madison’s Funniest Comic 2016)

OLIVIA WITT (Madison)

DANA EHRMANN (Milwaukee)

STEVE HORTON (Chicago)

RYAN KUSHNER (Madison)

Hosted by: SHAUNA JUNGDAHL

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY!

Sunday, April 3, 2022, doors 6:30pm Show 7pm

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St Tickets $10 presale, $15 day of