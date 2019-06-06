Big Bills, Chloe Louise, Allison Eykkolt, Taylor Bourgeois, Sam Ness

press release: We're packing the stage on Thursday with some of the best singer-songwriters in Madison and also the Big Bills. We'll be playing it fast and loose, so come see what happens!

In no particular order, we have:

Sam Ness

Taylor Bourgeois

Allison Eykholt

Chloe Louise

Big Bills

~~~A June 5th 2020 Event~~~

This will mark the day that it's less than 1 year until #june5th2020 so ya gotta be there. https://www.june5th2020.com/

RSVP at the link above for free entrance to the show and your June 5th 2020 shirt (if supplies last)