Big Bills, Chloe Louise, Allison Eykkolt, Taylor Bourgeois, Sam Ness

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: We're packing the stage on Thursday with some of the best singer-songwriters in Madison and also the Big Bills. We'll be playing it fast and loose, so come see what happens!
In no particular order, we have:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7jzIGfTzUY6BbRvnbhcRFS
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Li2sBVPDN3F24pQcPEUtp
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hl90Mf7H7nquA2LZFitR2
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2XMW9VByq5R8GF1594UCsg
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6fxwPi1ybLrIDP91uAsu3w
~~~A June 5th 2020 Event~~~
This will mark the day that it's less than 1 year until #june5th2020 so ya gotta be there. https://www.june5th2020.com/
RSVP at the link above for free entrance to the show and your June 5th 2020 shirt (if supplies last)