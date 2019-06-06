Big Bills, Chloe Louise, Allison Eykkolt, Taylor Bourgeois, Sam Ness

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: We're packing the stage on Thursday with some of the best singer-songwriters in Madison and also the Big Bills. We'll be playing it fast and loose, so come see what happens!

In no particular order, we have:

Sam Ness

Taylor Bourgeois

Allison Eykholt

Chloe Louise

Big Bills

Sam Ness

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7jzIGfTzUY6BbRvnbhcRFS

Taylor Aimee Bourgeois

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Li2sBVPDN3F24pQcPEUtp

Allison Eykholt

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hl90Mf7H7nquA2LZFitR2

Chloe Louise

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2XMW9VByq5R8GF1594UCsg

Big Bills

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6fxwPi1ybLrIDP91uAsu3w

~~~A June 5th 2020 Event~~~

This will mark the day that it's less than 1 year until #june5th2020 so ya gotta be there. https://www.june5th2020.com/

RSVP at the link above for free entrance to the show and your June 5th 2020 shirt (if supplies last)

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
