media release: At this event you'll get to experience our circular economy first-hand! We’ll drag the boneyard (broken bikes that cannot be saved) into our volunteer space and we’ll break it down to make space for our fully refurbished bikes for the 2025 Bike Giveaway season AND to fill our parts bins. Recycling and reuse is the name of the game at The Big Breakdown! Some of the work will include bringing the bikes from the parking area into the bike center so we can get them processed and broken down.

Thanks to our sponsors, we’ll be providing pizza from North Shore Pizza and a variety of NA beverages.

*WE ARE SEEKING ONE MORE SPONSOR AT $300.*

Please email us if interested.

It is recommended that you bring work gloves to protect your hands from metal. Youth over the age of 14 are welcome with a parent or caregiver.