media release: USA | 1936 | 35mm | 76 min.

Director: Raoul Walsh

Cast: Cary Grant, Joan Bennett, Walter Pidgeon

Grant plays detective Daniel “Handsome Dick” Barr, and Bennett is his girlfriend, Eve Fallon, a manicurist turned ace crime-reporter. Together, they’re hot on the trail after a gang of baby-killing jewel thieves in this fast-paced and suspenseful crime-comedy. Unsentimental and brimming over with hard-boiled cynicism, Big Brown Eyes finds director Walsh making the most of Pidgeon and Lloyd Nolan as some truly ice-blooded ne’er-do-wells, as well as helping to shape Grant’s remarkably charming big-screen persona.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

LACIS FILM SERIES

Our annual LACIS Festival de Cine returns with a selection of the best in recent Spanish-language cinema. The great Javier Bardem headlines the satirical The Good Boss, which received a record-breaking 20 Goya nominations and won Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Screenplay. A pair of crime thrillers take us deep into Mexico (La Civil) and Colombia (Los Conductos), and legendary filmmaker Patricio Guzmán captures Chile’s recent political revolution in My Imaginary Country.