media release: USA | 1936 | 35mm | 76 min.

Director: Raoul Walsh

Cast: Cary Grant, Joan Bennett, Walter Pidgeon

Grant plays detective Daniel “Handsome Dick” Barr, and Bennett is his girlfriend, Eve Fallon, a manicurist turned ace crime-reporter. Together, they’re hot on the trail after a gang of baby-killing jewel thieves in this fast-paced and suspenseful crime-comedy. Unsentimental and brimming over with hard-boiled cynicism, Big Brown Eyes finds director Walsh making the most of Pidgeon and Lloyd Nolan as some truly ice-blooded ne’er-do-wells, as well as helping to shape Grant’s remarkably charming big-screen persona.

