media release: Big Climb brings you inside Camp Randall Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Badgers, where we turn the stands into a powerful path forward for blood cancer patients and survivors.

Doors open at 8:00 am with the first wave beginning at 9:00 am. Things will wrap up around 1:00 pm.

Registration will be available onsite starting from 5:00 am until 12:00 pm. Those who register in person may have to wait for an available wave time and may have to climb separately from requested participants or teams.

Whether you're climbing stairs, navigating ramps, or soaking up the spirit of a stadium built on tradition, every step supports the mission of Blood Cancer United, formerly LLS.

This is more than a fitness challenge. It's a bold stand for progress, community, and cures.

Sign up and rally your coworkers or lead a team of friends or family. Registration is free until 30 days before your event-after that, a $50 contribution applies and goes toward your $150 fundraising minimum. Start your climb strong and invite your community to join you. Every climber counts.

From the moment you check in, Big Climb is more than an event-it's a powerful, shared experience.

You'll start your day at Base Camp, a gathering space filled with energy, connection, and activities for climbers of all ages. When it's time for your assigned Climb Time wave, your team will be led to the starting area, where we'll come together for a brief but moving Opening Ceremony-honoring the stories, people, and purpose behind every step.

Then, the climb begins.

Whether you're navigating stadium stairs, ramps, or concourses, you'll be guided by route arrows, high-energy music, and the cheers of volunteers there to lift you up. Along the way, you'll see the names and faces of those we climb for-patients and survivors whose strength inspires every step.

And when you cross the finish line, you'll receive your finisher medal-a symbol of strength, solidarity, and your role in moving us closer to a world without blood cancer.

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