press release: The Big Diss Roast Battle is a hoot and a half for anyone who enjoys clever insults, friends becoming enemies, enemies becoming friends, and a seriously funny show. This month’s edition of the roast will also feature out of town standup from Spencer Cavins, Ken Barns, Bennett Brown (former Big Diss Roast Battle Champion), and Chris Trani.

Hosted by Mickey Morello and Madeline Wallman

$10.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!