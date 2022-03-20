media release: We're back baby! After laying dormant for a couple of years, the roast battle is coming at you live from beautiful Madison, Wisconsin! We've all been bottling up our insults for this moment, so bring a friend and your thickest skin. We've missed all of your ugly faces!

We're moving to a new night and we've added another host to the mix so you won't want to miss this one.

WHERE: The Rigby - 119 E Main st.

WHEN: Sunday, March 20, 7:00 PM

COST: Free!

Potential battlers, message on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/351749136857225/