Big Fight in Little Chinatown

media release: USA | 2022 | DCP | 88 min.

Director: Karen Cho

Set amidst the COVID pandemic and wave of anti-Asian racism that have accelerated the active erasure of Chinatowns across North America, this documentary by Karen Cho captures multiple efforts to preserve and protect the neighborhoods that mean so much to Chinese immigrant communities. The stories of families, business owners, and activists from New York and Montreal to San Francisco and Vancouver provide a multilayered and visually rich illustration of the power of resilience amidst threats of cultural destruction. Director Karen Cho will join us in person after the screening. Presented as part of the 2023 Asian American Spotlight, with the support of Asian American Studies at UW-Madison.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times.