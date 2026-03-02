Edgewood High School Drama musical, 7 pm on 3/18-20, 2 & 7 pm on 3/21 and 2 pm, 3/22, McKinley Performing Arts Center. $25/$15.

media release: Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton with a screenplay by John August, Big Fish, school edition is a fantastical, heartwarming musical that follows the life of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman whose larger-than-life stories captivate everyone around him—especially his loving wife, Sandra. But their son, Will, about to become a father himself, is determined to uncover the truth behind his father’s epic tales. As Will embarks on a journey to understand the man behind the myth, Big Fish, school edition explores the power of storytelling, family bonds, and the search for identity. With its incredible score, unforgettable characters, and a blend of humor and heartfelt emotion, Big Fish, school edition offers an extraordinary theatrical experience that celebrates the joy of life, the importance of family, and the beauty of the stories we tell. Big Fish, school edition is a musical that’s as rich and inspiring as life itself.