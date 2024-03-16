The Big Gay Spring Market

media release: Spring is here, and so is The Big Gay Market! Come shop queer artists, makers, and crafters from 10am-4pm on March 16th at the Wisconsin Rugby Complex in Cottage Grove!

Featuring over 35 makers, The Big Gay Market is celebrating our first birthday!

Masks required indoors. The rugby complex is fully ADA accessible. This market is indoor and outdoor, so dress appropriately! Plenty of parking is available.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/677914674418336/