The Big Gay Market

media release: Join us for The Big Gay (Summer!) Market on July 9th in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin! Shop over 40 artists and local makers from 10am to 4pm! Indoor/outdoor Food (vegan, veg, and otherwise!), free art, raffle prizes, a full service bar...the list goes on! Come have some fun!

https://www.facebook.com/events/919012049380212/

Our non-profit partners for our premiere market are once again GSAFE and Fair Wisconsin! We will be fundraising for them, and they will have merch to sell designed by the INCOMPARABLE @transpainter

Fair Wisconsin envisions and works to build a fair, safe, and inclusive society in which lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people are treated with dignity and respect. They work tirelessly by advancing, achieving, and protecting LGBTQ+ civil rights through lobbying, legislative advocacy, grassroots organizing, coalition building and electoral involvement.

GSAFE creates just schools for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin. They are committed to youth leadership, anti-racism, and social justice and recognize we are all life-long learners and teachers. GSAFE is driven by a vision of a world free of oppression based on gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, race, and other identities and strive to model the world we want to exist through our everyday actions.

GSAFE and Fair Wisconsin will be tabling front and center at @thebiggaymarket on July 9th from 10-4! Check out this awesome cause at the market!