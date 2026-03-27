media release: Introducing: The Big Gay Prom! Live out the queer prom fantasy you've always wanted at this adults only, elegant, immersive event!

Dance under the lights to the original mixes of DJ Femme Noir

Shop at a couple of prom-specific vendors for flowers, jewelry, and little gifts to remember the evening

Tickets include light refreshments (with vegan and gluten free options) and professional prom-style digitized photos

Limited tickets will be available for purchase at the door

All are welcome to attend; however, this is a queer run event intended for LGBTQIA+ attendees, and anyone attending who does not fall under that umbrella will be expected to respect the queer space they are in

Start dreaming up your promposals! Get your outfit ready! Don your dancing shoes - let's go to prom!

April 3, 5pm-11pm, Overture Center, Madison

Theme: Enchanted Forest

Formal attire encouraged but not required

18+ ONLY

5pm - 7pm: Cocktail hours. Meet friends, mingle, chat in a lower volume environment

7pm - 11pm: DJ and dancing starts

8pm: Hear from our drag MC, Cowphusia, and join us in celebrating our Big Gay Prom Guests of Honor

You may arrive at the event anytime from 5pm - 11pm. Reentry is allowed, but you will be required to show your ticket again.

$60 per ticket*

Parking NOT included. For the most accurate parking information, visit the link below:

https://www.overture.org/media/yxkjmqyv/directionsandparkingfinal.pdf

Limited tickets will be available for purchase at the door

Tickets will sell out, so make sure to get yours in advance!

Tickets can be refunded up to 1 week before the event. Following that, tickets cannot be refunded.