media release: The Big Honey Little Improv Festival features eight comedy events over four days hosted by Big Honey, a team of Madison improv all-stars as part of the Broom Street Theater Member Whimsy. From Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26, Big Honey will swarm into Broom Street Theater and rock two never-before, never-again improv events with music, guests, and lots of chances for YOU to join in. All for free, all for fun!

Broom Street Theater is located at 1119 Williamson Street. Doors open 15 minutes before the start time– which is as prompt as all get-out. Events are free, and donations are accepted.

See the festival schedule below and at www.amalgamimprov.com/big-honey-events

Thursday, July 23 - Jam Night!

6-7pm Femme Jam: Open to femme-identifying improvisers of all levels! Come play improv games in a friendly, welcoming environment. Great if you’ve never done improv and great if you never stop doing improv!

7-9pm Open Longform Jam: Open to all improvisers. All are invited to goof off with characters and scenes and stories. Take the stage with new friends, form the most supportive audience of all time, and get sticky with Big Honey.

Friday, July 24 - Show Night 1!

7-8:15pm Big Honey Duos: Big Honey takes it small. Your favorite Big Honey players are paired randomly with twenty minutes to shine as a duo. It’s the three-legged race of improv. Just two players– but all of the characters, stories, and laughs you would get from twenty. Or two hundred and twenty.

8:30-9:45pm Honey-oke: You sing, we improvise! All karaoke singers are invited to perform a song to inspire Big Honey, like a soundtrack to our improvised mini-movies. You hit the mic, we hit the stage! No improv experience is necessary, as long as you’ll sing your heart out. Not a crooner? Come listen to the music, laugh at the improv, and leave with a full heart.

Saturday, July 25 - Show Night 2!

7-8:15pm - Esteemed Guests: We welcome more excellent Madison improvisers! For a city squeezed onto an isthmus, Madison is bursting with improv genius. Big Honey is delighted to yield the stage to teams from Monkey Business Institute and Atlas Improv, Madison’s two longtime improv comedy troupes.

8:30-9:45pm - HiveMind: At HiveMind, Big Honey invites another indie improv team showcasing local talent. Each team performs a set in their signature style, and they combine forces to end the show in a too-sweet, two-team finale. The July 25 HiveMind guest team is Schoom!

Sunday, July 26 Jam and Show

1-2pm - Hot Honey Warm-up Jam: Warm up with Big Honey! Performing is fun and all, but sometimes the best part of the show happens before the team takes the stage. And that’s sad, because then the audience misses the fun! And it’s also not sad, because this time, you’re invited! Just the bits and the games and the goofs. Dumb fun, no stress, open to all, old and new. Warm up with us pre-show, and stay for the show-show!

2:15-3:15pm - I’mprov, YourProv: An improv show inspired by YOU: I’mProv, You'reProv is Big Honey’s signature interview-and-improvisation comedy show. Every show welcomes a notable/notorious Madison luminary for quick conversations to inspire Big Honey's clever mix of imaginative improv scenes. The July 26 I'mProv, You'reProv luminary is Maria Dahman, Artistic Director of Broom Street Theater. In addition to leading the artistic vision of this experimental blackbox theater, Maria performs, writes, and directs around Madison, too many productions to count!