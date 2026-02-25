media release: The Dude Abides in the Sidecar Lounge on Wednesday March 11th as we toss on our robes, listen to some Creedence tapes, sling some White Russians, and celebrate perhaps the greatest comedy film ever made: The Big Lebowski!

Doors open at 6pm, movie starts at 7pm! A costume contests to win a $100 Lola’s gift card! PLEASE NOTE: Admission is first come first served and all guests are required to be housebroken