The Big Lonesome, Wildly Inconsistent, Mumbumper

Doors: 6:30 PM; music: 7 PM. $10 pay at door or purchase tix ahead of time.

The Big Lonesome® is an American indie-rock band from Boston.hey write sad, sad songs about love and isolation, for people seeking social change and community. Their music has drawn comparisons to Dinosaur Jr. and Wilco, and has been described as “an alt-rock, americana, shoegaze cocktail”. The band is set to release their fourth record, Modern Trauma, on their new label Sprinkletime Records in the summer of 2024.