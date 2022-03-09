press release: Join us for our next Big Night Out for appetizers, complimentary beverages and plenty of opportunities to connect with your fellow Greater Madison business leaders.

For this year's series, we will be visiting and showcasing community non-profit spaces. This quarter's event will highlight the newly opened Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts), home to Madison Youth Choirs, the Children's Theater of Madison and several other community youth arts organizations.

We require all attendees show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status, a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 3 days of the event, or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19. Please review our full protocols here.

This event is free for Chamber members. Non-member cost is $20.

Accelerate sponsors: Catalent; Kraus-Anderson

Small and emerging business: EZ Office Products