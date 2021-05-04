press release: In accordance with current Public Health Madison & Dane County orders, the Chamber is excited to announce a return to in-person programming, beginning with our next Big Night Out on Tuesday, May 4, at the Madison Mallards “Duck Pond” at Warner Park!

The event is designed with attendee safety in mind, with required face covering, physical distancing, and cleaning and sanitation procedures in place. The outdoor environment, in addition to the strong safety protocols already in place at The Duck Pond, will provide the perfect setting and networking you expect from this popular event series.

For members that prefer a virtual setting, we have you covered there too. Blended simultaneously with our in-person program will be an experience for virtual attendees. Leveraging our event platform, we will merge the virtual and in-person for a unique Big Night Out experience for all attendees. As we told you at IceBreaker, there is light ahead. We are excited to see you all soon and open a great summer of safe and enjoyable Chamber programming.