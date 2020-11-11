ONLINE: Big Night Out

Greater Madison Chamber & Madison Black Chamber networking & program, 4 pm, 11/11, via Zoom. $20. RSVP for link.

press release: As we continue to work toward a more inclusive economy and business community, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us and the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Nov. 11, for the first-ever virtual Big Night Out.

Presented by Summit Credit Union, this event features opportunities to reconnect, open our networks and build community through curated small-group conversations around your business?s reopening and recovery. We look forward to seeing you and working together to develop a new operating system (OS) for Greater Madison.