5-7 pm, 2/17, Summit Credit Union, Cottage Grove. $20.

press release: Big Night Out is back, and we are excited to bring you another year of fun, engaging programming, presented by Summit Credit Union!

This year's series is focused on working with strategic partners to open networks and fulfill our goal of building a new operating system (OS) for Greater Madison where everyone participates in and benefits from our economic momentum. On Monday, Feb. 17 at Summit's corporate headquarters, we team up with the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce to bring you a new, inclusive opportunity to grow your network effect.

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and its more than 670 members work to create a fully inclusive state by promoting economic growth and opportunities among LGBT-owned and allied businesses, corporations and professionals in Wisconsin. With new partners for Big Night Out this year, you can continue to expect the great drinks, appetizers and connections that have made this one of our most popular events.