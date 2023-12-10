The Big Payback with Lo Marie, Samba Novistas

× Expand Jerry Kember The Big Payback

media release: Join WORT Community Radio on Sunday, December 10th at the Bur Oak for our 48th Birthday! We have a great lineup of music and delicious birthday cake.

At 7pm, Samba Novistas start the show with Brazilian flair. They play a wide variety of Brazilian and Brazilian-influenced music including samba, pagode, bossa nova, samba-reggae, lambada, sertanejo, coco and forro, as well as originals and their own interpretation of Anglo tunes. This is music that is emotional, sensual, irrepressibly danceable and reaches beyond language. Samba Novistas is led and inspired by singer Ana Paula Johnson, a native of Rio de Janeiro.

At 8:30, it’s The Big Payback, an award winning funk & soul rock band with a smoking horn section that will be fronted by local singer Lo Marie for this special show. Mixing “ambitious original tunes that challenge even the most talented instrumentalists” (La Crosse Tribune) with classic covers, the band’s live show never fails to get the crowd moving.

WORT Staff will serve Birthday cake between sets! Mingle with WORT staff and volunteers and celebrate WORT’s vital role in our community.

$15 Adv / $18 DOS; 21+

Link to tickets: https:// theburoakmadison.com/shows/ wortbirthdaybash

The WORT Birthday Bash is made possible with generous support from Union Cab of Madison and Dane Arts.