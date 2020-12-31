ONLINE: Big Queer Slumber Party

× Expand Britni Petitt/Phantasm Imagery Kat and the Hurricane

In a year when making it to the end feels like a major victory, the typical celebratory events are transforming into indoor activities with your quarantine pod. Happily, Kat and the Hurricane (pictured) has organized a stellar night of entertainment to keep us occupied while the last minutes of 2020 tick away. The Big Queer Slumber Party, on Facebook or YouTube, features music, interviews, drag performances and more. For the full lineup, see below!

media release: Get in your coziest pajamas, turn on the computer, and help us ring in the new year and throw a collective middle finger at 2020!

Kat and the Hurricane's NYE Big Queer Slumber Party will feature over 12 bands and artists from across the Midwest, along with drag, interviews, and more!

~ Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxS0CM-CHsE ~

~ Watch on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/katandthehurricane/videos/740002589954551 ~

Featuring live music from:

- Kat and the Hurricane

- Oux

- 4th Curtis

- Candace Griffin

- LINE

- K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z

- Lucas Powell

- Bicycle Shorts

- Dana & the Joanis

PLUS appearances from:

- Cal Smith

- Woody Reed

- Invertia

- Linn Jennings

- Social Que

- WURK

- The Noise Machine

and more!

The stream will be available on YouTube and Facebook live, starting at 6:00pm CT and partying on past midnight!

$5 cover suggested to help support the bands and artists