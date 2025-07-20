media release: Madison’s 2025 Big Ride for Palestine: a fundraiser for Middle East Children's Alliance

July 20, 10am-Noon, leaving from Olin Park in Madison

Madison area cyclists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the 2025 Middle East Children’s Alliance Big Ride for Palestine, presented by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project.

The ride is scheduled for July 20 at 10:am, leaving from Olin Park on the Capital City Bike Trail. Cyclists will ride east along lake Monona to BB Clarke Beach and then return to Olin Park, a distance of about 6 miles. Bike decorations, watermelon and ice water will be available at Olin Park, and participants are encouraged to wear Kuffiyas and decorate bikes in solidarity with the children of Palestine.

Registration is now open and Madison area riders can visit https://madisonrafah.org/2025-ride/ for a ride map, information on signing up for the Madison team, and a link and instructions for filling out event registration.

Participants have until July 15 to register and receive a Ride for Palestine shirt but are encouraged to register now and build support for their personal ride among friends, family and colleagues to make this year’s event a success in this time of desperate need in Gaza.

MECA works to protect the lives, rights, and well-being of children in Palestine and refugee camps in Lebanon. After over 75 years of ethnic cleansing, displacement, and attacks on their lives and livelihoods, Palestinians remain steadfast on their land and fiercely committed to the cause of freedom and liberation. Riding is an act of solidarity with Palestinian communities as they struggle to protect their children’s lives and their culture from erasure.

As the enormity of the genocidal assault on Gaza continues, our support is needed more urgently than ever. All funds raised by the Ride will go to MECA’s relief work in Gaza.

Learn more about their humanitarian work in Gaza, at https://www.mecaforpeace.org.

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project is a local volunteer organization committed to standing with the people of Gaza and Palestine as they struggle to remain in their homeland despite Israel’s decades long settler-colonial occupation of the West Bank and brutal blockade and Genocide in Gaza.

Facebook event at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2197955083967803/