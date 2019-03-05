press release: 2019 Big Share Celebration 6-9p, performances by -Madison Smooth Steppers, Salsa Grupo Maritza Y Angel, and Viv Ncaus.

The Big Share is an online day of giving hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW) for nearly 70 local nonprofits dedicated to building an equitable and just community and protecting our environment. CSW and its members envision a future where all voices are heard, where we all have clean water and air, where all neighbors have access to family-supporting jobs, and all communities in Wisconsin are safe and thriving.

The Big Share is a fun, easy and flexible way to donate to and learn more about organizations making a difference in our community.