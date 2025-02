media release: To kick off the REAP Food Group/Dane County Food Collective join Big Share campaign, Cadre Restaurant is hosting a dinner, curated by Chef Evan Dannells and featuring local ingredients.

Sun. March 2, 5:30-8:00pm

$125 per person includes beverage pairings

Purchase tickets at https://secure. lglforms.com/form_engine/s/ cskgBLO4DwYvJr7KbL1cRA