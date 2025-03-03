Big Share Eve Party

Blind Shot Social Club 177 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join REAP Food Group and Dane County Food Collective on Monday evening to kick off the Big Share at Blind Shot Social Club! Drop in any time from 6-9PM to play virtual golf for $10 a pop and join a raffle for a chance to win a free Kosa personal retreat and Shaklee cleaning set. Enjoy games, food and drink, and community. 

Fundraisers
Recreation
608-310-7836
