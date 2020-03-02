The Big Share Eve Kick-Off

press release: Join Community Shares of Wisconsin and over 70 member nonprofits as we Kick Off The Big Share 2020 at Palette Bar & Grill at Hotel Indigo Madison Downtown.

The Big Share Eve Kickoff is sponsored by Madison Gas and Electric in collaboration with Forward Madison FC and Downtown Madison, Inc.

No cover charge and FREE food and drink tickets!

The event will start promptly at 6:00 p.m. for the First Kick!

Nonprofits are ready to raise a half million dollars on March 3. We're getting the campaign started early this year with a kickoff, food and drinks, and our first SUPER POWER HOUR from 6-7 pm worth DOUBLE a normal Power Hour.