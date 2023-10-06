× Expand John Adams Ladies Must Swing

media release: Have fun and help monkeys at The Big Swing 2023! At this 1940s tropical-themed event, you'll enjoy plenty of live music from Minor Changes and Ladies Must Swing, a delicious vegan dinner, raffle, and moving presentation. 1940s style attire is encouraged and there will prizes for best dressed! All proceeds benefit Primates Incorporated (primatesinc.com), one of only nine U.S. primate sanctuaries whose mission is to improve the quality of life for monkeys from research facilities, private ownerships, and the entertainment industry.

Tickets: $75

VIP Tickets: $125 (get early entry and free drinks all night)