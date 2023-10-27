Big Ten Cross Country Championships

media release: The Wisconsin men’s cross country team looks to win its sixth-straight conference title and its 54th overall title on Friday as the men will compete in an 8K race at 10:45 a.m. The Badgers are ranked No. 24 in the latest U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Coaches’ Poll and return All-Americans Jackson Sharp and Bob Liking. Liking is the two-time Big Ten cross country champion, winning individual titles in 2021 and 2022.

The UW women will compete in an 6K race at 11:45 a.m. as they eye their first conference title since 2000 when UW won its 13th Big Ten title team in Madison. The Badgers enter the weekend ranked No. 22 in the country and are one of two Big Ten Conference programs ranked in the top-30.

Friday, Oct. 27

Zimmer Championship Course

Men’s 8K Race – 10:45 a.m.

Women’s 6K Race – 11:45 a.m.

Award Ceremony – 12:30 p.m.

The meet will be streamed live on B1G+ and will be shown on BTN on Sunday, October 29 at 8 a.m. CT.