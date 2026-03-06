Big Ten Men's Hockey Quarterfinals

media release: A four-goal third period and goals from seven different Badgers helped the No. 11 Wisconsin men's hockey team to a 7-3 rout of the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday evening at Pegula Ice Arena.

With the win, the Badgers have clinched home ice for the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals and will take on Ohio State on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center to start the postseason.

Penn State (20-11-2, 12-9-2 Big Ten - 41 points) got on the board first, 6:25 into the first period, before Quinn Finley tied the game for Wisconsin (20-11-2, 13-10-0 Big Ten - 36 points) at 9:11. PSU took a 2-1 lead on the power play at 10:56 into the first, but UW's Vasily Zelenov tied the game at two, 2:29 into the second. Continuing back-and-forth play in the second period, Grady Deering gave Wisconsin its first lead of the night at 4:14, but PSU tied it at three with 1:06 remaining in the middle frame.

Wisconsin took off running in the third period, scoring four goals in the final 20 minutes of play. Simon Tassy struck first four minutes in, before Ryan Botterill and Adam Pietila added goals at 6:24 and 13:52, respectively. Gavin Morrissey notched the Badgers' seventh goal at 17:32 on a five-on-three power play to seal a 7-3 win for UW.