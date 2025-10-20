× Expand Rachel Deeb The four members of Big Time Rush. Big Time Rush

media release: Big Time Rush is officially heading to college. After fans flocked to their wildly successful 2025 run this summer, the group will be hitting the road (and the books) again with 15 new U.S. shows for 2026 including stops at some of the country’s top college campuses.

The In Real Life Worldwide Tour continues as Big Time Rush’s most expansive tour yet as the group plays criss-crosses the globe performing at the largest venues of their career. The new dates will follow BTR’s upcoming full-scale European leg in November & December, including sold-out shows and multiple nights in select cities. The band will then return to Mexico & South America for the first time since their sold-out run in 2023, to Australia following their sold-out 2024 run, and to Hawaii & the UAE for their first-ever shows in Honolulu & Dubai.

The band will take their pop major to the next level, earning some “extra credit” with these newly announced shows. Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of the tour includes a stop at Kohl Center in Madison on February 12, 2026.

The band is thrilled to bring the show to colleges across the country, saying “one of us actually dropped out of college and well, the others didn’t go, but the point is, we’re coming to a college arena near you and are ready to get the party started! Your homework assignment is to know all the lyrics to every song from every episode. Get to work - we’ll see you top of 26!”

Big Time Rush is getting their PhD in performance - hitting the stage with the same energy, humor, and charm that made them fan favorites from their Nickelodeon days, will revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support, making for an epic reunion.

The band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which have never been played live.

In celebration of the new dates, BTR will release their beloved track “Blow Your Speakers Out” on official platforms on October 30. The song is a fan favorite from the TV show but was never officially released or performed live until the In Real Life Worldwide Tour.

ABOUT BIG TIME RUSH:

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in November 2009 when the scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. The show became a huge success and later, Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan came to life as a band off the screen releasing three full length albums and performing across the globe. As the show concluded in July 2013 and after four years of recording music and touring as a band, they went their separate ways but remained close friends through the years.

After 7 years, in an effort to bring joy to their fans during quarantine around the world, the members of Big TimeRush decided to appear together as a group to send a message of love and togetherness. This was soon followed by a socially distant performance of an acoustic version of their smash hit, "Worldwide". These appearances resulted in hysteria amongst their fans and in the media, followed by BTR receiving 10+ million streams in 2020 alone. Four seasons of the TV show were added to Netﬂix in March 2021 and have appeared in the Netﬂix "Top 10" trending titles.

The band finished off 2021 with a performance at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Philadelphia as well as 2 sold out shows in Chicago and NYC, capping it off with the release of their ﬁrst single in 8 years, “Call It Like I See It”.

The power group kicked off 2022 stronger than ever with the launch of their wildly successful, sold-out Forever Tour, as well as all new music, including hit singles “Honey,” “Fall,” and “Not Giving You Up.” The Forever Tour included numerous sell outs including shows in Chicago, at New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden and on all dates on their Mexico Tour. The tour concluded in early 2023 in South America with shows in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

Another Life, which was released in June of 2023, was the band’s first new studio album release in ten years and was followed up by a special deluxe version in November. The band’s 2023 Can’t Get Enough Tour sold out amphitheater and arena shows – selling out venues across the US including Los Angeles’s KIA Forum and New York’s Jones Beach on the 39-city run. Across 2022 and 2023 the band’s reunion resulted in over 600,000 tickets sold.

2024 was another incredible year for Big Time Rush, including several sold-out international tours in the UK, Europe, Asia & Australia. The band ended the year with their sold-out holiday extravaganza – Big Time Rush On Ice – bringing their fans together for a first of its kind skating and concert spectacle on ice.